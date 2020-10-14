Carlson Capital Management Sells 480 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $382.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

