Carlson Capital Management Sells 522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

