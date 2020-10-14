Carlson Capital Management Sells 718 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

