Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $16.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.99.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

