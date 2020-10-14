CARREFOUR SA/S to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

CRRFY opened at $3.29 on Monday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

