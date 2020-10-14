Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Financial Comparison

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cass Information Systems and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 2 3 0 2.60

Waitr has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -4.3, meaning that its stock price is 530% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 3.87 $30.40 million N/A N/A Waitr $191.68 million 1.93 -$291.31 million ($1.15) -2.92

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.17% 11.23% 1.55% Waitr -118.32% -95.68% -19.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Waitr on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

