CB2 Insights Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) Short Interest Update

CB2 Insights Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 8,766.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBIIF stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. CB2 Insights has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

CB2 Insights Company Profile

CB2 Insights Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based cannabis healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. Its technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

