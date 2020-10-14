Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.03

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.03 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 719449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

