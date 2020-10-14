CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.
Shares of IGR opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile
