CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Shares of IGR opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

