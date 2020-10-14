CEEK VR Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $520,944.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.70 or 0.04946307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.