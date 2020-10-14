Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $80,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after acquiring an additional 561,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Celanese by 97.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 265,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.27. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.