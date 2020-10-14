Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.
Shares of CLLS stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $887.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
