Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $887.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

