Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at $564,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

