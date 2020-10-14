Centerpoint Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,430.13. The company has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

