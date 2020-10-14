Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CENT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

