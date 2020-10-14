Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $646.08

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $646.08 and last traded at $645.01, with a volume of 1430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $635.64.
Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.67.
The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
