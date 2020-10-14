Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $646.08

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $646.08 and last traded at $645.01, with a volume of 1430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $635.64.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.