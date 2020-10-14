Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

