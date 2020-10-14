China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.45. China Cable and Communication shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 107 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Cable and Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75.

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports.

