China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 81.3% in September

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the September 15th total of 671,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SXTC opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 6.35% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.