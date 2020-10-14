China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.14

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 3169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $925.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.62 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.