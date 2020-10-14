Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $315.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.75. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

