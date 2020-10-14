Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $11.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $933.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 870,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cinemark by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 101,341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 641,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

