Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 119.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

