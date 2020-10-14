Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 757,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

