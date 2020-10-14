Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 654,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

