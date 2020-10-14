Citigroup Downgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,427 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

