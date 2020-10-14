Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE:VNT opened at $26.76 on Monday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

