Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target (down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 518.93 ($6.78).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 371.40 ($4.85) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.