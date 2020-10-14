Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target (down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 518.93 ($6.78).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 371.40 ($4.85) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

