Citigroup Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Neutral

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.
IVZ stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01.
In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 468.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
