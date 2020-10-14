Citigroup Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Neutral

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 468.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.