Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,886,000 after buying an additional 295,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $147,174,000 after buying an additional 174,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,689 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 123,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

