Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Clarivate Analytics has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

