Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

