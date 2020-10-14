Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.
Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
