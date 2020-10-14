Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $661,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,751. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

