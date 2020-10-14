CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 10,200.0% in September

CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of CLS Holdings USA in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CLSH opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. CLS Holdings USA has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

