Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

NYSE KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

