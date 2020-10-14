Cognizant Technology Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 14,890 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average daily volume of 2,326 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,790 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,291,178 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $199,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

