Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Gap Down to $610.00

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $610.00, but opened at $590.00. Cohort shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 10,264 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 620.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 574.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 1,550 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £9,842.50 ($12,859.29).

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

