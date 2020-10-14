Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.98

Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 2071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $569.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 140.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.