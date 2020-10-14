Colliers Secur. Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crexendo in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

CXDO stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,000. Corporate insiders own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

