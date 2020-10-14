Color Platform (CLR) Trading 60.2% Higher This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.72 million and $54,261.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,396.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.02210567 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00634518 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

