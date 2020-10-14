Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,811,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,233 shares of company stock valued at $102,330,287 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

