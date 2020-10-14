Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.15

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 4139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 324,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

