Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.00.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after buying an additional 1,463,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,637,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,946,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,462,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

