Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CommScope’s sales and adjusted EBITDA are expected to have improved marginally on a sequential basis in the September-ended quarter. The acquisition of ARRIS has enabled it to benefit from the rapidly changing network and technology architectures with a unique set of complementary assets. The company is pursuing strategies to reduce operational costs and optimize its overall cost structure. It has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G. However, it is facing challenges due to lower spending from cable operators and wireless carriers, primarily in the Home and Outdoor Wireless segments. CommScope is bearing the brunt of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. The Venue and Campus segment is also struggling due to a decline in indoor copper and RUCKUS.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.98 on Monday. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

