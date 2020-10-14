Comparing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Anglo American alerts:

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anglo American and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.14 $3.55 billion $1.35 9.27 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.59 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anglo American and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 7 8 0 2.53 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Anglo American pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Anglo American on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 65,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.