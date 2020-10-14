Comparing Ashford (NYSE:AINC) & RMR Group (NYSE:RMR)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% RMR Group 5.18% 6.09% 4.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford and RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A RMR Group 1 5 1 0 2.00

RMR Group has a consensus price target of $35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RMR Group is more favorable than Ashford.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.81 RMR Group $713.37 million 1.30 $74.58 million $4.83 6.12

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RMR Group beats Ashford on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

