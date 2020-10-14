Comparing Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WSFS Financial and Central Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.91% 0.72% Central Federal 25.04% 22.37% 1.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WSFS Financial and Central Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Central Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.59%. Central Federal has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.03%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Central Federal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Central Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $709.20 million 2.18 $148.81 million $3.74 8.16 Central Federal $46.82 million 1.40 $9.60 million $2.03 6.10

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal. Central Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Central Federal on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

