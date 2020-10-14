Comparing CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) & Ternium (OTCMKTS:TX)

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and Ternium (NYSE:TX) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CITIC and Ternium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A Ternium 1 1 5 0 2.57

Ternium has a consensus target price of $19.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Ternium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ternium is more favorable than CITIC.

Dividends

CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Ternium pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CITIC and Ternium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $72.90 billion 0.29 $6.88 billion N/A N/A Ternium $10.19 billion 0.38 $564.27 million $2.87 6.83

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Ternium.

Volatility and Risk

CITIC has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CITIC and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A Ternium 2.21% 4.71% 2.80%

Summary

Ternium beats CITIC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social, financial, scrap, and engineering and other services. It serves various companies and small businesses operating in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy, as well as heat, ventilation, and air conditioning industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.

