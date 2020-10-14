Comparing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & Six Flags Entertainment (NASDAQ:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -5.26% -23.63% -1.45% DraftKings N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and DraftKings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 8 6 0 2.43 DraftKings 0 7 15 0 2.68

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.52%. DraftKings has a consensus price target of $54.09, suggesting a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than DraftKings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and DraftKings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 1.14 $179.07 million $2.24 8.96 DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than DraftKings.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats DraftKings on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

