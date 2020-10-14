Comparing THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Allied Minds (NASDAQ:ALLWF)

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Allied Minds alerts:

This table compares Allied Minds and THL Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A THL Credit $52.49 million 1.45 -$24.61 million $0.87 2.90

Allied Minds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THL Credit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Minds has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Minds and THL Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Minds 0 0 0 0 N/A THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

THL Credit has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.97%. Given THL Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Minds and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09%

Summary

THL Credit beats Allied Minds on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.